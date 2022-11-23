$8,888+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,850 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED! LEATHER! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS! SUNROOF! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2014 Hyundai Elantra Limited is coated in a sharp black exterior contrasted with the black leather interior. This is equipped with convenience features such as a back-up camera, power drivers seat, heated front and rear seats,& dual zone climate. It is also nicely equipped with leather seats, a sunroof, & alloy wheels! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for comfort, reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
* What Owners Like: Owners commonly praise the Elantra’s looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. * Source: autoTRADER.ca
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
