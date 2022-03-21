$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
110,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8817077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U5994A
- Mileage 110,251 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat Heated Front Seats
BODY-COLOUR JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer
CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3