2014 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,499 + taxes & licensing 2 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7378826

7378826 VIN: 1C6RR7GT7ES186922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.