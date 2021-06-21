Menu
2014 RAM 1500

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT Quad cab|Hemi|4WD|Clean Carfax|Navi|

2014 RAM 1500

SLT Quad cab|Hemi|4WD|Clean Carfax|Navi|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

234,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7378826
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT7ES186922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM Quad cab with a Hemi-4 wheel drive-20"wheels-Navigation-Remote starter and more!!!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:   https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zzEFANJJWjMWj344tCfccparS%2BVee%2ByP

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

