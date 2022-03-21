$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Limited Pkg
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
58,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8708081
- Stock #: U5892B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn CVT 2.0i w/Limited Pkg, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
