Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>CLEAN CARFAX! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! POWER DRIVERS SEAT! ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA!  </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This 2014 Toyota Camry LE is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXELLENT! It is a great vehicle if youre looking for fuel efficiency and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;>The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2014 Toyota Camry

188,575 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Camry

LE / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD LEATHER SEATS / BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

LE / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD LEATHER SEATS / BACKUP CAM

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,575KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK5EU373746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,575 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! POWER DRIVERS SEAT! ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA!  This 2014 Toyota Camry LE is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXELLENT! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for fuel efficiency and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive M-SPORT for sale in Bolton, ON
2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive M-SPORT 195,328 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte LX / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / ALLOYS for sale in Bolton, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / ALLOYS 132,245 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / NAV / SUNROOF for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / NAV / SUNROOF 186,027 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry