2014 Toyota Camry

85,093 KM

Details

$15,799

+ tax & licensing
$15,799

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

XLE Hybrid|Bluetooth|Clean Carfax|Low kms|

2014 Toyota Camry

XLE Hybrid|Bluetooth|Clean Carfax|Low kms|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,799

+ taxes & licensing

85,093KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7128631
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK8EU121348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,093 KM

Vehicle Description

$81.08 Weekly  at 5.99% for 60 months with $1000 down. OAC.conditions apply* Estimated payment only

Please contact dealer for details!

XLE Hybrid!!! Bluetooth, clean Carfax, low kms and more!!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=G4BbfFKMaF4G5MkeRGljM7aUclks26FN

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

