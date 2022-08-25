Menu
2015 BMW X1

142,185 KM

Details

$13,888

$13,888

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8995111
  VIN: WBAVL1C59FVY27479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,185 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE! PANO ROOF! LEATHER! AWD! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! PARKING SENSORS! This 2015 BMW X1 has premium features such as leather, sunroof, heated seats, heating steering, and safety features such as backup warning sensors. This X1 is a great purchase for any driver looking for Quality, Luxury, safety and fuel efficency! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
* Common owner praise points include the smooth and seamless AWD system, as well as all-season, all-surface traction with no second guessing, good relative fuel mileage from four-cylinder models, and good handling characteristics. Acceleration is above-adequate, as is the styling and pride of ownership. Favourite features include the heated steering wheel, up-level stereo, and steerable projector lights. Source: autoTRADER.ca

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

