2015 BMW X1
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8995111
- VIN: WBAVL1C59FVY27479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,185 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE! PANO ROOF! LEATHER! AWD! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING! PARKING SENSORS! This 2015 BMW X1 has premium features such as leather, sunroof, heated seats, heating steering, and safety features such as backup warning sensors. This X1 is a great purchase for any driver looking for Quality, Luxury, safety and fuel efficency! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* Common owner praise points include the smooth and seamless AWD system, as well as all-season, all-surface traction with no second guessing, good relative fuel mileage from four-cylinder models, and good handling characteristics. Acceleration is above-adequate, as is the styling and pride of ownership. Favourite features include the heated steering wheel, up-level stereo, and steerable projector lights. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
