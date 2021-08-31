Menu
2015 Cadillac ATS

108,000 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Cadillac ATS

Luxury AWD

Luxury AWD

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8044444
  • VIN: 1G6AH5RXXF0139266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD with navigation, heated seats, heated steering, sunroof, camera and more!! Clean Carfax

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ospl1ePDTOx3Newgzv6gjQoKfIM18PLk

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

