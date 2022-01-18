Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-855-791-2356

TOURING

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8141878
  • Stock #: U5813A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Touring, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
POWER SUNROOF -inc: Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles Mini Overhead Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

