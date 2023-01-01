Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2FR666001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2009 Audi A4 2.0T / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2009 Audi A4 2.0T / CLEAN CARFAX 231,807 KM $4,488 + tax & lic
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 S / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER for sale in Bolton, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 S / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER 149,469 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID LIMITED ULTIMATE / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid HYBRID LIMITED ULTIMATE / CLEAN CARFAX 184,401 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan