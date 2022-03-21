$15,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8664646
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX8FUB14513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ford Escape SE 4WD with Navigation, reverse camera, heated seats, power mirrors, power locks, power windows and more!!! Clean Carfax amd service records
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Vehicle Features
