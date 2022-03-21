Menu
2015 Ford Escape

141,000 KM

$15,899

+ tax & licensing
$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8664646
  VIN: 1FMCU9GX8FUB14513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Escape SE 4WD with Navigation, reverse camera, heated seats, power mirrors, power locks, power windows and more!!! Clean Carfax amd service records

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

**Rates from 4.99%  Rate and conditions may vary depending on individual situation. 

Carfax link:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yA3UeDSbgWASywgB92I9POuEoK0RoQEE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

