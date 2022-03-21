Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Acadia

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

905-857-1080

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE2

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Acadia

SLE2

Location

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-1080

  1. 8731718
  2. 8731718
  3. 8731718
  4. 8731718
  5. 8731718
  6. 8731718
  7. 8731718
  8. 8731718
  9. 8731718
  10. 8731718
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8731718
  • Stock #: 240410
  • VIN: 1GKKVPKD8FJ240410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

2013 Mazda MAZDASPEE...
 139,653 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 102,043 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Defe...
 12,703 KM
$89,990 + tax & lic

Email Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.

12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

Call Dealer

905-857-XXXX

(click to show)

905-857-1080

Alternate Numbers
1-888-834-8313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory