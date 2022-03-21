$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pickard Lane Leasing Ltd.
905-857-1080
2015 GMC Acadia
SLE2
Location
12500 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8731718
- Stock #: 240410
- VIN: 1GKKVPKD8FJ240410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
