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2015 GMC Savana
Cargo Van BASE
2015 GMC Savana
Cargo Van BASE
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
905-857-7888
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 182,568 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Savana Cargo Van boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 4.8L/293 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler., Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers, Wheels, 4 - 16" x 6.5" (40.6 cm x 16.5 cm) steel includes Grey centre caps and steel spare.
This GMC Savana Cargo Van Features the Following Options
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition, Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded, Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.), Transmission oil cooler, external (Included and only available with (L20) Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI engine or (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI FlexFuel engine.), Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted, Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall, Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare LT245/75R16 all-season, blackwall located at rear underbody of vehicle, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not monitor spare tires).
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
USED VEHICLES:Online prices and payments are for finance purchases please note there is a $850 safety certification fee. if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge which includes the safety certification (the finance price + $2,350).NEW VEHICLES:New financed vehicles are subject to an $ 850 Processing Fee. New cars priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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