2015 Honda Accord
Sport
2015 Honda Accord
Sport
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,558KM
VIN 1HGCR2F56FA810285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- Sports Paddle Gear Shifters,
- Parking Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Front Heated seats,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Remote Start,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
BR Motors
905-791-3300
2015 Honda Accord