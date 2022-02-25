Menu
2015 Honda Civic

139,608 KM

$17,999

$17,999

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Si Navigation

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

139,608KM
  • VIN: 2HGFG4A55FH100978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 139,608 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic SI coupe in Taffeta white and red-black interior. Navigation, sunroof, reverse camera and more!Clean Carfax

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fGfOl5KDzSBG%2f2bpo3MAkl2LT46LmIjh

Vehicle Features

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

