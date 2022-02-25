$17,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Si Navigation
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8348859
- VIN: 2HGFG4A55FH100978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 139,608 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Civic SI coupe in Taffeta white and red-black interior. Navigation, sunroof, reverse camera and more!Clean Carfax
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fGfOl5KDzSBG%2f2bpo3MAkl2LT46LmIjh
