2015 Infiniti Q50

110,001 KM

$17,797

+ tax & licensing
$17,797

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

Limited AWD|Navi|Sunroof|Clean Carfax|

2015 Infiniti Q50

Limited AWD|Navi|Sunroof|Clean Carfax|

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,797

+ taxes & licensing

110,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6878106
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR8FM412896

  • Exterior Colour Malbec Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,001 KM

2015 Q50 Limited AWD-Malbec Black Metallic-Navigation-Camera-Sunroof-Clean Carfax!!!

198.48 Bi- weekly for 48 months with $2000 down* at 5.99%  OAC please see dealer for details

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bkrx%2FVkcOxis07f%2FpWVDn0eteWH0EQyd

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

