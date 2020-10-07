2015 Jaguar F-Type

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Supercharged Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Active suspension Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

