2015 Jeep Cherokee

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power 8-Way Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
- WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
- NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
- Eco Green Pearl
- ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
- 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
- TIRES: 225/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
- Requires Subscription
- COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
- COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Passive Entry/Keyless Go Remote Start System Automatic Headlamps Cargo Net Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Power 8-Way Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone ...
- RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Uconnect Access Uconnect Access Via Mobile 8.4" Touch Screen Display For Details Go To DriveUconne...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.