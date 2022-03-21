Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

95,672 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

95,672KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940718
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2FC890803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,672 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX! LIMITED! 4X4! 20" ALLOYS! NAVIGATION! BACKUP CAMERA! LEATHER! HEATED STEERING! HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! Just arrived is this 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4! It has premium features such as, Heated leather front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and a sunroof. Equipped with safety features such as back up camera and parking sensors! This Jeep is a great purchase for any driver looking for safety and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

* If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the way to go. Its well-trimmed cabin is comfy for five, and it's one of the few remaining utility vehicles that can handle both off-road trails and daily commutes. Source: Edmunds.com *

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

