2015 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convertible Hardtop BLACK Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 28GB Hard Drive Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Remote USB Port PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP -inc: Sunrider Soft Top

