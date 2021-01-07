2015 Jeep Wrangler

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 28GB Hard Drive Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Remote USB Port
PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP -inc: Sunrider Soft Top
