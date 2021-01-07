Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-855-791-2356

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6551092
  Stock #: JJ6A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # JJ6A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 28GB Hard Drive Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Remote USB Port
PREMIUM BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP -inc: Sunrider Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

