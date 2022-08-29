Menu
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

133,666 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Dynamic

Dynamic

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,666KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9038398
  • VIN: SALVT2BG3FH073546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,666 KM

Vehicle Description

DYNAMIC BLACK DESIGN PACKAGE! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! NAVIGATION! PANO ROOF! 20" ALLOY RIMS! This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Dynamic is coated in a stunning Firenze Red Metallic is a fresh trade in at The Auto Show. It has premium features such as Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Meridian Audio System and safety features such as lane departure assist, parking sensors and backup camera. The red exterior contrasted with the black accents gives you a sporty look! This Evoque is a great purchase for any driver looking for Quality, Luxury, and Safety! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

* Fashion-forward styling, Plenty of standard features, Compact dimensions enhance maneuverability, Impressive fuel economy Source: Edmunds.com *

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

