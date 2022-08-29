$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9181558
- VIN: 3MZBM1L75FM160342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,590 KM
Vehicle Description
GS! 6 SPEED MANUAL! ACCIDENT-FREE! SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! HEATED SEATS! ALLOY RIMS! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! This 2015 Mazda 3 GS Hatchback has premium features such as a sunroof, heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, and alloy rims! This vehicle is a great purchase for any driver looking for reliability and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* What Owners Like: The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca *
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.