Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

156,590 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

156,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9181558
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L75FM160342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,590 KM

Vehicle Description

GS! 6 SPEED MANUAL! ACCIDENT-FREE! SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! HEATED SEATS! ALLOY RIMS! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! This 2015 Mazda 3 GS Hatchback has premium features such as a sunroof, heated seats, back up camera, bluetooth, and alloy rims!  This vehicle is a great purchase for any driver looking for reliability and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:
* What Owners Like: The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca *

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2018 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 59,262 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X6 M-SPORT
 171,000 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2014 Audi S5
128,473 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory