2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S63 AMG

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$78,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,265KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4885554
  • Stock #: K440
  • VIN: WDDUG7JB5FA146795
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Step into the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 4 door sedan still has fewer than 60,000 kilometers! Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power trunk closing assist, automatic dimming door mirrors, and seat memory. A 5.5 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 7 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Additional Features
  • oil change
  • clean up
  • SAFETY INSPECTION
  • 2 TIRES
  • REAR PADS / ROTORS

