12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7
888-407-8058
+ taxes & licensing
Step into the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 4 door sedan still has fewer than 60,000 kilometers! Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power trunk closing assist, automatic dimming door mirrors, and seat memory. A 5.5 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 7 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7