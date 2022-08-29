$14,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
se Limited
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,888
- Listing ID: 9286423
- VIN: JA32U2FU4FU604122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,280 KM
Vehicle Description
SE LIMITED! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! FOG LIGHTS! This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE LIMITED is coated in a sharp metallic grey exterior and is a fresh trade-in at The Auto Show! This is equipped with convenience features such as heated seats, and bluetooth! It is a great vehicle if you're looking for reliability and fuel efficiency. This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* Pleasing handling reflexes, strong safety ratings, solid performance, and overall value.autoTRADER.ca
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
Vehicle Features
