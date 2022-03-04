Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

174,231 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-855-791-2356

S

Location

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

+ taxes & licensing

174,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8610164
  • Stock #: U5970A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U5970A
  • Mileage 174,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn CVT S, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

