2015 Nissan Versa Note

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Convenience Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

