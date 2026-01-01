$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 RAM 2500
SLT | MEGACAB | No Accidents reported | 4x4 | Low
2015 RAM 2500
SLT | MEGACAB | No Accidents reported | 4x4 | Low
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,292KM
VIN 3C6UR5MJXFG662557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2286
- Mileage 98,292 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident Reported, Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Grey fabric interior,
- 4X4,
- Cruise Control,
- Chrome Rims,
- Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Tow Package,
- Trailer Package,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities since 1983, helping customers find the vehicles that best suit their needs. Our commitment to honesty and professionalism ensures a car-buying experience that is efficient, straightforward, and affordable. Trade-ins are welcome, with top dollar offered for your current vehicle.
Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
Financing is available for all credit situations, whether you have good credit, fair credit, new credit, bad credit, previous repossession, bankruptcy, or consumer proposalour team is here to help you drive away in the car you want.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Conveniently located near Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge, and Woodstock.
Apply for financing today at: https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors.
Your next vehicle awaitsvisit us at BR Motors!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Grey fabric interior,
- 4X4,
- Cruise Control,
- Chrome Rims,
- Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Tow Package,
- Trailer Package,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities since 1983, helping customers find the vehicles that best suit their needs. Our commitment to honesty and professionalism ensures a car-buying experience that is efficient, straightforward, and affordable. Trade-ins are welcome, with top dollar offered for your current vehicle.
Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
Financing is available for all credit situations, whether you have good credit, fair credit, new credit, bad credit, previous repossession, bankruptcy, or consumer proposalour team is here to help you drive away in the car you want.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Conveniently located near Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge, and Woodstock.
Apply for financing today at: https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors.
Your next vehicle awaitsvisit us at BR Motors!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email BR Motors
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BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
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BR Motors
905-791-3300
2015 RAM 2500