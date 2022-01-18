Menu
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8140525
  • VIN: JF2SJCCC0FH840806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience AWD, Heated seat, reverse camera, alloy wheels, clean Carfax and more!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

