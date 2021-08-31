Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

131,000 KM

$19,499

+ tax & licensing
w/Sport-tech Pkg

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8044438
  • VIN: JF1VA1J62F9832591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech package with navigation,  Leather, sunroof, camera and more! Aftermarket cat back exhaust and intake. 

 

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D+sSAQxJG5xwgkCSOiYfTepitIH8IFtq

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

