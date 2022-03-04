Menu
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

104,000 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591387
  • VIN: JF2GPACC8FH257585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Crosstrek with only 104000kms!! Clean Carfax, bluetooth, reverse camera and more!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5jv6r9g6Wfo8W6xFQDYKG9fq82EFosTW

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

