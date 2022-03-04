$18,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8591387
- VIN: JF2GPACC8FH257585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Subaru Crosstrek with only 104000kms!! Clean Carfax, bluetooth, reverse camera and more!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Sold safety inspected and certified by our licensed technicians!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5jv6r9g6Wfo8W6xFQDYKG9fq82EFosTW
Vehicle Features
