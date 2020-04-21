12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7
888-407-8058
+ taxes & licensing
Outstanding design defines the 2015 Toyota Sienna! This spectacularly designed vehicle challenges higher-priced competitors in its class! Top features include power windows, front and rear reading lights, front bucket seats, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7