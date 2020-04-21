Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

Location

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,292KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4885578
  • Stock #: K424
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC9FS665395
Exterior Colour
Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Outstanding design defines the 2015 Toyota Sienna! This spectacularly designed vehicle challenges higher-priced competitors in its class! Top features include power windows, front and rear reading lights, front bucket seats, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 250 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Additional Features
  • clean up
  • DOT INSPECT
  • LOF
  • FRONT PADS/ ROTORS
  • REAR PADS/ ROTORS

