2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
Account
Sign In
No accident Reported, Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options! <br/> <br/> <br/> Call (905) 791-3300 <br/> <br/> <br/> - Black Fabric interior, <br/> - Cruise Control, <br/> - Parking Assist, <br/> - Alloys, <br/> - Back up Camera, <br/> - Air Conditioning, <br/> - Rear seat Air Conditioning, <br/> - Power seat, <br/> - Front Heated seats, <br/> - Bluetooth, <br/> - Sirius XM, <br/> - AM/FM Radio, <br/> - CD Player, <br/> - Power Windows/Locks, <br/> - Keyless Entry, <br/> <br/> <br/> and many more <br/> <br/> <br/> BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! <br/> All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, OMVIC fee, Gas. <br/> We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. <br/> As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. <br/> Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! <br/> <br/> Apply Now!! <br/> https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/ <br/> ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. <br/> Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors <br/>

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

122,722 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

S | No Accidents Reported

Watch This Vehicle
12723030

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

S | No Accidents Reported

Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

  1. 12723030
  2. 12723030
  3. 12723030
  4. 12723030
  5. 12723030
  6. 12723030
  7. 12723030
  8. 12723030
  9. 12723030
  10. 12723030
  11. 12723030
  12. 12723030
  13. 12723030
  14. 12723030
  15. 12723030
  16. 12723030
  17. 12723030
  18. 12723030
  19. 12723030
  20. 12723030
  21. 12723030
  22. 12723030
  23. 12723030
  24. 12723030
  25. 12723030
  26. 12723030
  27. 12723030
  28. 12723030
  29. 12723030
  30. 12723030
  31. 12723030
  32. 12723030
  33. 12723030
  34. 12723030
  35. 12723030
  36. 12723030
  37. 12723030
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,722KM
VIN WVGHV7AX5FW520124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122,722 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Reported, Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options!


Call (905) 791-3300


- Black Fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Parking Assist,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Front Heated seats,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, OMVIC fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BR Motors

Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S | No Accidents Reported for sale in Bolton, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S | No Accidents Reported 122,722 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS | 4X4 for sale in Bolton, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS | 4X4 150,994 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Stow & Go | No Accidents Reported for sale in Bolton, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Stow & Go | No Accidents Reported 127,253 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email BR Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan