The 2016 Cadillac SRX smooths out the road ahead with a luxurious ride and smooth yet power engine. This 2016 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Bolton.



As luxurious as crossovers get, the 2016 SRX by Cadillac delivers intuitive technology, perfect styling and advanced safety features. It also offers a meticulously-crafted interior with more than 60 cu.ft. of cargo space. Inside the cabin is a contemporary, classy blend of touchscreen interfaces and handsome details such as cut and sewn interior trim plus one of the most advanced instrument panels on the market. The Cadillac SRX surrounds you in details that are every bit as useful as they are beautiful. On the exterior, sharp and sculpted lines help improve aerodynamics, while the beautiful headlamps are displayed like fine jewels sparkling on Londons high street. This SUV has 91,956 kms. It's black raven in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our SRX's trim level is Premium. Among Cadillac SRX models, the Premium is the one most focused toward space, versatility and performance. Highlighted add-ons include things like a collision mitigation system, automated wipers, improved climate control, auto-dim rearview mirror, xenon headlamps, fog lamps, 10-speaker Bose audio system and more. This midsized crossover also incorporates the Driver Awareness package plus adaptive cruise control, automatic collision preparation, and front/rear automatic braking.



