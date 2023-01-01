$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LTZ - Heated Seats - Remote Start
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
114,979KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10404747
- Stock #: RB008914A
- VIN: 3GNCJRSB8GL133851
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,979 KM
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and the city-friendly handling you want. This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This SUV has 114,979 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LTZ. The LTZ offers drivers astounding versatility, excellent fuel efficiency, and the silky-smooth handling wanted by city travelers. This Trax is rich in comfort and convenience features including fog lamps, a rear vision camera, remote start, heated front seats, leatherette seating surfaces, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, chrome liftgate handle accent, and 18-inch painted aluminum wheels. You also get the MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Rear Camera, Onstar, Fog Lamps.
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
