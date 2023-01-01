Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

114,979 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ - Heated Seats - Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ - Heated Seats - Remote Start

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

  1. 10404747
  2. 10404747
  3. 10404747
  4. 10404747
  5. 10404747
  6. 10404747
  7. 10404747
  8. 10404747
  9. 10404747
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,979KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10404747
  • Stock #: RB008914A
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB8GL133851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RB008914A
  • Mileage 114,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Rear Camera!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and the city-friendly handling you want. This 2016 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

The 2016 Chevrolet Trax is the ultimate small SUV for navigating the city and beyond. With its agile handling, ample cargo room, and the latest technology, Trax makes every day an urban adventure. With its street-smart features and amazing technologies, this Trax lets you explore your city and discover all of its hidden gems. The Trax simplifies your everyday life.This SUV has 114,979 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Trax's trim level is LTZ. The LTZ offers drivers astounding versatility, excellent fuel efficiency, and the silky-smooth handling wanted by city travelers. This Trax is rich in comfort and convenience features including fog lamps, a rear vision camera, remote start, heated front seats, leatherette seating surfaces, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, chrome liftgate handle accent, and 18-inch painted aluminum wheels. You also get the MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose 7-speaker premium audio.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Premium Audio, Rear Camera, Onstar, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bolton GM

2021 Cadillac XT6 Pr...
 47,074 KM
$50,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equin...
 32,986 KM
$33,595 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sp...
 36,091 KM
$43,595 + tax & lic

Email Bolton GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

Call Dealer

905-857-XXXX

(click to show)

905-857-3677

Alternate Numbers
1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory