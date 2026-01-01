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Large Cars, 4dr Sdn SXT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2016 Dodge Charger

111,403 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Dodge Charger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14024733

2016 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

905-857-7888

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$CALL

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Used
111,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn SXT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
REDLINE TRI-COAT PEARL
TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
NAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SXM/Hands-Free/Nav GPS Navigation
AWD PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors w/Memory (GT7) Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps Rear Illuminated Cup Holders Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Second-Row Heated Seats Driver & P...
BLACK/BLACK SPORT LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/MET. ACCENTS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
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905-857-7888

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CarHub Caledon Chrysler

905-857-7888

2016 Dodge Charger