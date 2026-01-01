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2016 Dodge Charger
SXT
2016 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
905-857-7888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
111,403KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn SXT AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
REDLINE TRI-COAT PEARL
TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
NAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SXM/Hands-Free/Nav GPS Navigation
AWD PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors w/Memory (GT7) Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps Rear Illuminated Cup Holders Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Second-Row Heated Seats Driver & P...
BLACK/BLACK SPORT LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/MET. ACCENTS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
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CarHub Caledon Chrysler
905-857-7888
2016 Dodge Charger