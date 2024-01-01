Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>*A MUST SEE*<br>LOADED SLT - EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!<br>CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER - PURCHASED AND SERVICED AT OUR LOCATION<br><br>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio System, Remote Engine Start, Power liftgate, Rear </b><br> Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br> The 2016 GMC Terrain is an all-purpose, full-sized SUV thats got a long list of standard features and luxurious options. This 2016 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Bolton. <br> <br>The 2016 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of excellent styling, utility and efficiency. For 2016, the Terrains bold design has been updated and features a new hood design, redesigned front and rear fascia with chrome accents, new LED running lamps and a new 3-bar grille design that is distinctively GMC. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which are a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every GMC. This SUV has 133,478 kms. Its dark sapphire blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Terrains trim level is SLT. This Terrain SLT builds on the SLE-2 trim with exceptional features like perforated leather seats, Intelligent all-wheel drive, a distinctive chrome grille plus the addition of luggage rails and 18 inch machined aluminum wheels. This Terrain also includes bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, a remote vehicle start, heated front seats, automatic climate control and a rear vision camera! <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en target=_blank>http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$117.82</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!! *No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!! *** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!*** Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410 See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bolton. o~o

2016 GMC Terrain

133,478 KM

Details Description Features

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Terrain

LOADED SLT - EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Terrain

LOADED SLT - EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

  1. 11074253
  2. 11074253
  3. 11074253
  4. 11074253
  5. 11074253
  6. 11074253
  7. 11074253
  8. 11074253
  9. 11074253
  10. 11074253
  11. 11074253
  12. 11074253
  13. 11074253
  14. 11074253
  15. 11074253
  16. 11074253
  17. 11074253
  18. 11074253
  19. 11074253
  20. 11074253
Contact Seller

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLUE34G6313456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,478 KM

Vehicle Description

*A MUST SEE*
LOADED SLT - EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!
CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER - PURCHASED AND SERVICED AT OUR LOCATION

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio System, Remote Engine Start, Power liftgate, Rear
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

The 2016 GMC Terrain is an all-purpose, full-sized SUV that's got a long list of standard features and luxurious options. This 2016 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

The 2016 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of excellent styling, utility and efficiency. For 2016, the Terrain's bold design has been updated and features a new hood design, redesigned front and rear fascia with chrome accents, new LED running lamps and a new 3-bar grille design that is distinctively GMC. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which are a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every GMC. This SUV has 133,478 kms. It's dark sapphire blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. This Terrain SLT builds on the SLE-2 trim with exceptional features like perforated leather seats, Intelligent all-wheel drive, a distinctive chrome grille plus the addition of luggage rails and 18 inch machined aluminum wheels. This Terrain also includes bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, a remote vehicle start, heated front seats, automatic climate control and a rear vision camera!

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $117.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bolton. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bolton GM

Used 2017 GMC Yukon MUST SEE! LOADED Yukon SLT! for sale in Bolton, ON
2017 GMC Yukon MUST SEE! LOADED Yukon SLT! 160,461 KM $35,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST - Leather Seats - $296 B/W for sale in Bolton, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST - Leather Seats - $296 B/W 139,301 KM $39,855 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sportage LX - Heated Seats - $163 B/W for sale in Bolton, ON
2019 Kia Sportage LX - Heated Seats - $163 B/W 84,023 KM $21,895 + tax & lic

Email Bolton GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

Call Dealer

905-857-XXXX

(click to show)

905-857-3677

Alternate Numbers
1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Terrain