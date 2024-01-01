$15,895+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Terrain
LOADED SLT - EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!
2016 GMC Terrain
LOADED SLT - EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$15,895
+ taxes & licensing
133,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLUE34G6313456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,478 KM
Vehicle Description
*A MUST SEE*
LOADED SLT - EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT!
CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER - PURCHASED AND SERVICED AT OUR LOCATION
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio System, Remote Engine Start, Power liftgate, Rear
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
The 2016 GMC Terrain is an all-purpose, full-sized SUV that's got a long list of standard features and luxurious options. This 2016 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The 2016 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of excellent styling, utility and efficiency. For 2016, the Terrain's bold design has been updated and features a new hood design, redesigned front and rear fascia with chrome accents, new LED running lamps and a new 3-bar grille design that is distinctively GMC. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which are a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every GMC. This SUV has 133,478 kms. It's dark sapphire blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. This Terrain SLT builds on the SLE-2 trim with exceptional features like perforated leather seats, Intelligent all-wheel drive, a distinctive chrome grille plus the addition of luggage rails and 18 inch machined aluminum wheels. This Terrain also includes bluetooth connectivity for your smart phone, a remote vehicle start, heated front seats, automatic climate control and a rear vision camera!
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $117.82 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bolton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
2016 GMC Terrain