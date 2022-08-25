$12,999+ tax & licensing
416-266-4111
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
HYBRID LIMITED
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
- Listing ID: 8986579
- VIN: KMHE34L14GA008062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 259,325 KM
Vehicle Description
HYBRID LIMITED! LEATHER! NAVIGATION! HEATED STEERING! HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS! PANO ROOF! ALLOYS! BACKUP CAMERA!Just arrived is this 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited which is coated in stunning white paint contrasted with the grey leather interior! It has premium features such as heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, rear window shades and a panoramic roof. Equipped with safety features such as blind spot and back-up camera! This Sonata Hybrid is a great purchase for any driver looking for something that is fuel efficient and practical! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
“Pleasantly stunned” is a good way to describe my initial reaction to testing the front-wheel-drive 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. If you’re in the market for a midsize sedan with both good drivability and exceptional fuel efficiency, definitely put this one on your list. Source: autoTRADER.ca
At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparncy at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigirous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optionial extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
Vehicle Features
