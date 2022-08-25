Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

259,325 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Show

416-266-4111

HYBRID LIMITED

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

259,325KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986579
  • VIN: KMHE34L14GA008062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,325 KM

Vehicle Description

HYBRID LIMITED! LEATHER! NAVIGATION! HEATED STEERING! HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS! PANO ROOF! ALLOYS! BACKUP CAMERA!Just arrived is this 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited which is coated in stunning white paint contrasted with the grey leather interior! It has premium features such as heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, rear window shades and a panoramic roof. Equipped with safety features such as blind spot and back-up camera! This Sonata Hybrid is a great purchase for any driver looking for something that is fuel efficient and practical! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Reviews:

“Pleasantly stunned” is a good way to describe my initial reaction to testing the front-wheel-drive 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. If you’re in the market for a midsize sedan with both good drivability and exceptional fuel efficiency, definitely put this one on your list. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

