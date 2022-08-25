2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 9 , 3 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8986579

8986579 VIN: KMHE34L14GA008062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 259,325 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

