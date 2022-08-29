$34,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2016 Jaguar XJ
R-SPORT
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9298903
- VIN: SAJXJ1CD9G8V96433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,946 KM
Vehicle Description
R-SPORT 3.0 AWD! NAVIGATION! BLIND SPOT! LEATHER! PANO ROOF! HEATED/COOLED SEATS! 20" ALLOY RIMS! This 2016 Jaguar XJ R-SPORT is coated in a stunning Glacier White Metallic is a fresh addition to our inventory at The Auto Show. It has premium features such as Navigation, Leather, Heated /Cooled Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering, & a Meridian Surround System and much more! Safety features such as surround-view cameras, & blind spot monitoring! The white exterior gives you a sharp look contrasted with the black accents! This XJ is a beautiful and classy ride for any driver looking for Quality, Luxury, and Safety! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
* "Grace, space and pace." Such is the slogan that Jaguar once used in its advertisements, and it holds true for the modern-day XJ. Though the XJ adheres to British tradition, one could see it as a non-conformist in today's luxury market: It is neither as conservative as the Germans nor as flamboyant as the Italians. The XJ lacks the sporting intentions of its Continental rivals but it has plenty of straight-line performance thanks to a series of supercharged V6 and V8 engines and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Instead, the 2016 Jaguar XJ derives its character from its elegant sense of design. Its purpose is not to quicken your pulse, but to relax it. Source: Edmunds.com *
