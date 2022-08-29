Menu
2016 Jaguar XJ

66,946 KM

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Jaguar XJ

2016 Jaguar XJ

R-SPORT

2016 Jaguar XJ

R-SPORT

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

66,946KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9298903
  VIN: SAJXJ1CD9G8V96433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,946 KM

Vehicle Description

R-SPORT 3.0 AWD! NAVIGATION! BLIND SPOT! LEATHER! PANO ROOF! HEATED/COOLED SEATS! 20" ALLOY RIMS! This 2016 Jaguar XJ R-SPORT is coated in a stunning Glacier White Metallic is a fresh addition to our inventory at The Auto Show. It has premium features such as Navigation, Leather, Heated /Cooled Front & Rear Seats, Heated Steering, & a Meridian Surround System and much more! Safety features such as surround-view cameras, & blind spot monitoring! The white exterior gives you a sharp look contrasted with the black accents! This XJ is a beautiful and classy ride for any driver looking for Quality, Luxury, and Safety! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

* "Grace, space and pace." Such is the slogan that Jaguar once used in its advertisements, and it holds true for the modern-day XJ. Though the XJ adheres to British tradition, one could see it as a non-conformist in today's luxury market: It is neither as conservative as the Germans nor as flamboyant as the Italians. The XJ lacks the sporting intentions of its Continental rivals but it has plenty of straight-line performance thanks to a series of supercharged V6 and V8 engines and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Instead, the 2016 Jaguar XJ derives its character from its elegant sense of design. Its purpose is not to quicken your pulse, but to relax it. Source: Edmunds.com *

At The Auto Show we do not charge any extra fees on top of our selling price and safety certification is included at no additional cost. We believe in transparency at every opportunity, Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection by our highly experienced technicians to insure quality, reliability and every vehicle is accompanied with a CARFAX history report. We offer financing at competitive rates and optional extended warranty plans tailored to meet your driving needs.

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

