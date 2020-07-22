2016 Jeep Wrangler

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Alpine Premium Audio System
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top Sunrider Soft Top
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering Humidity Sensor
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring System
BODY-COLOUR JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Rear Window Defroster Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/ACCENT STITCH -inc: Heated Front Seats Front Seat Back Map Pockets Driver Height Adjuster Seat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent Body Colour Appliques Rear Bumper Body Colour Appliques Front Bumper
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Remote USB Port
