Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Forte

129,897 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

LX|One owner|Winter tires|Clean Carfax|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

LX|One owner|Winter tires|Clean Carfax|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

129,897KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6367781
  • VIN: KNAFX4A61G5466935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,897 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Kia Forte LX- Winter tires and summer included. One Owner, Clean Carfax, Low KM, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, AUX, USB, Power Windows, Power Locks and much more!

 

We accept all make and model trade in vehicles. We’ll purchase your vehicle from you, even if you don’t buy ours from us! With access to over 600 vehicles on a weekly basis, if we don’t have what you’re looking for, rest assured that we can get it for you!

We offer a Newcomer to Canada program, as well as a Credit Rebuilding programs along with, $0 Down Finance Options, Low Interest Rates, and a 99% Approval Rate. Call us or visit us today to get approved and into the vehicle of your choice!

Nothing matters more to us than our customers, which is why we’ve made sure to offer you a hassle free, easy, and quick car buying experience. Which is why we’re proud to provide the following to our customers:

  • Market Value Pricing to ensure the price you see is the best value for your dollar
  • No hidden costs, and no extra fees. All safety/certification fees are included in our advertised price. Our advertised price + HST and licensing is all that you pay!
  • Full disclosure courtesy of a Carfax Report provided for every vehicle - Please click the following link to view the Carfax report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=ElJy%2fRa4aRC33Fc7SjnD8a1U1hqV4oj7
  • Access to over 600 vehicles on a weekly basis
  • Extended warranty options to suit your individual driving habits

***For all appointments and test drives, please call ahead to confirm vehicles are available, inspected and ready to go***

The Auto Show has been serving the Greater Toronto Area including Etobicoke, Markham, Unionville, Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Mississauga, Brampton, Bolton, Caledon, Mono – as well as locations as far as Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Newmarket, Barrie, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa and Windsor for the past 10 years! Call us @ 416-266-4111 and hurry in for a personalized test drive before it’s too late!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2013 Toyota Camry SE...
 58,600 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL|C...
 172,405 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2017 Fiat 500X Trekk...
 45,915 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory