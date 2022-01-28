$13,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-266-4111
2016 Kia Optima
LX with alloy
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8162389
- VIN: 5XXGT4L33GG027415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,001 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Kia Optima LX with a clean Carfax and service records!!!
Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!
Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!
This vehicle is Carfax verified!
Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of our appraiser look at it!
Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!
*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99
Carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LK6L5mS1ffDpNcIUeoiOhNlCt1jqNns+
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.