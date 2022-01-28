2016 Kia Optima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 0 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8162389

8162389 VIN: 5XXGT4L33GG027415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Bronze

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

