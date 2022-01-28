Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Optima

134,001 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

LX with alloy

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

LX with alloy

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

134,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162389
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L33GG027415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,001 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Kia Optima LX with a clean Carfax and service records!!!

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LK6L5mS1ffDpNcIUeoiOhNlCt1jqNns+

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Auto Show

2015 Acura TLX V6 EL...
 102,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 151,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Forester...
 126,511 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory