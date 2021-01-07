2016 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Diameter of tires: 17.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Wiper Park Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Head Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 71 L Overall Width: 1890 mm Rear Hip Room: 1433 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio UVO UVO2 Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2780 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1472 mm Curb weight: 1759 kg Overall Length: 4760 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2320 kg Overall height: 1690 mm Front Head Room: 1004 mm Front Hip Room: 1439 mm Front Leg Room: 1120 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1500 mm Rear Leg Room: 1000 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system Max cargo capacity: 2082 L

