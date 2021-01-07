Introducing the 2016 Kia Sorento! It delivers style and power in a single package! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Diameter of tires: 17.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Overall Width: 1890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1433 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
UVO
UVO2
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2780 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1472 mm
Curb weight: 1759 kg
Overall Length: 4760 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2320 kg
Overall height: 1690 mm
Front Head Room: 1004 mm
Front Hip Room: 1439 mm
Front Leg Room: 1120 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1500 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1000 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Rear reverse sensing system
Max cargo capacity: 2082 L
