2016 Kia Soul

150,020 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

LX|Bluetooth|Steering controls|

2016 Kia Soul

LX|Bluetooth|Steering controls|

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,020KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7014788
  • VIN: KNDJN2A21G7381974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,020 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Kia Soul LX-Bluetooth-Steering wheel controls and more!

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

Safety inspected and certified by our licensed technician!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

*Rates and conditions may vary depending on credit situation. From 4.99 to 29.99

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UAmsfiKrW%2beNDOTGmzK3qlLkAfMlVGQd

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

