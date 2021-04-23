2016 Land Rover Evoque

$29,795 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 6 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7018688

7018688 Stock #: K521A

K521A VIN: SALVR2BG2GH082156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # K521A

Mileage 63,679 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Heated Windshield External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Concealed antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Diameter of tires: 19.0 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Coloured Grille Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Glass Sunroof Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Diameter: 19 Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Door pockets: Driver Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger heated-cushion Aluminum shift knob trim Driver adjustable suspension ride control Total Number of Speakers: 11 Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims Leather/aluminum center console trim Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 925 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1435 mm Stability control with anti-roll control AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: Meridian Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian Proximity remote trunk release Wheelbase: 2660 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1405 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Front Head Room: 1025 mm Overall height: 1635 mm Rear Head Room: 1010 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2350 kg Overall Width: 1900 mm Curb weight: 1670 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Overall Length: 4355 mm Front Leg Room: 1020 mm Max cargo capacity: 1445 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.