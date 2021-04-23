2016 Land Rover Evoque

Introducing the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque! This attractive vehicle blends luxury and performance in a value-oriented package, proving its credentials among competitors in its class! Top features include rain sensing wipers, leather upholstery, a power seat, and seat memory. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Heated Windshield
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Concealed antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Diameter of tires: 19.0
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Coloured Grille
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Glass Sunroof
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Door pockets: Driver
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Aluminum shift knob trim
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
Leather/aluminum center console trim
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1435 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: Meridian
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
Proximity remote trunk release
Wheelbase: 2660 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1405 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Front Head Room: 1025 mm
Overall height: 1635 mm
Rear Head Room: 1010 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2350 kg
Overall Width: 1900 mm
Curb weight: 1670 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Overall Length: 4355 mm
Front Leg Room: 1020 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1445 L
