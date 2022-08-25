$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,622 KM
SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! HEATED SEATS! BLIND SPOT! ALLOY RIMS! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! This 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD has premium features such as a sunroof, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, back up camera, bluetooth, and alloy rims! This vehile is a great purchase for any driver looking for reliability and practicality! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Reviews:
* Mazda CX-5 owners tend to rate their machines highly on all attributes relating to style, quality, feature content, and fuel efficiency. The upscale look and feel to much of the cabin is a common praise point, as is the real-world mileage. Spirited handling and steering and generally good ride quality help round out the package, and the AWD system is noted for invisibly enhancing performance and grip in slippery conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca *
