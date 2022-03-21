$19,999+ tax & licensing
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWD
Location
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8681411
- VIN: JA4JZ3AX8GZ603933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 120,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC 7 Passenger!!! Sunroof, heated seats, alloys, keyless entry, power group, clean Carfax and more!!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4