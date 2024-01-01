$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Altima
2016 Nissan Altima
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
187,320KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1N4AL3AP3GN307836
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,320 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Auto Show
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL PREMIUM AWD 3.3L / ONE OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX 143,567 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury 4WD / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / PANO 96,499 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD / HTD STEERING / BACKUP CAM / PWR LIFTGATE 124,165 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Email The Auto Show
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show
The Auto Show Bolton
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-266-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Auto Show
416-266-4111
2016 Nissan Altima