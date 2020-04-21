Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo

2016 Porsche Cayenne

Turbo

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

888-407-8058

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,283KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4885560
  • Stock #: K447
  • VIN: WP1AC2A27GLA89399
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Porsche Cayenne! Rendered with stunning clarity and bold sophistication! Porsche prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated front and rear seats, automatic temperature control, and power seats. Porsche made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

Paul Coffey's Bolton Kia

12080 Albion Vaughan Road, Bolton, ON L7E 1S7

