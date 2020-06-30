Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Bed Liner 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire Blue Streak Pearl QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Tradesman Package PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD) POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary E-Shift Electronic Shift ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator

