2016 RAM 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-855-791-2356

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  • Listing ID: 5327669
  • Stock #: RA1501B

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Tradesman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
Blue Streak Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Tradesman Package
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary E-Shift Electronic Shift
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alternator

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

CarHub Caledon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

