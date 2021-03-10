Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

152,268 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

Hybrid SE|Heated seats|Camera|Power leather seats|

2016 Toyota Camry

Hybrid SE|Heated seats|Camera|Power leather seats|

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

152,268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6700274
  VIN: 4T1BD1FK5GU193191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,268 KM

Vehicle Description

This XLE Model includes Sunroof, Back up camera, Bluetooth, Cruise, and Toyota reliability!!   clean Carfax!!!

 

Carfax link:    https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cvyStS6h2fLMoskUWoUMbPeuxQKyIYZI

 

Price plus HST and Licensing only, no hidded fees or extra costs!

This vehicle is Carfax verified!

Have a trade in? Drive it in and we will have one of  our appraiser look at it!

Financing available, please contact one of our sales specialist for details!

 

 

Our team is professional and we offer a no pressure environment, we are help to help you find the right vehicle at the right price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-XXXX

416-266-4111

